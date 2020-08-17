Trehy Stephen Sostillio was born October 22, 1980. Trehy died July 16, 2020 in a motor vehicle accident. Trehy was doing what he loved, traveling, meeting up with friends, and visiting his mom.



Trehy moved to Victor, MT with his mom in 1994. Trehy attended Victor High School, then went to the University of Montana to study computer programming. Trehy moved to Las Vegas, NV in 2009, and started his own business as an entertainment host, and was very successful.



Trehy was loved by many. His big heart and generous spirit went far and wide. Trehy was always willing to help, and was always checking in to make sure everyone was ok. Trehy touched the lives of everyone he met, and treated them like family. A comment made about Trehy was, "He loved life and life loved him back!" Trehy will be missed.



Trehy is preceded in death by his beloved Grandpa Frank Sostillio. He is survived by his Mom Deb, his Brothers Troy and Travis/Samantha, his Grandma Margaret, his Niece Frankie, his Nephew Travis Jr., his Aunts Angie/Steve, Maria/Robert, and Bernadette, his Uncle Jim, his many cousins, many lifetime friends, and his 4-legged sister Hazel. No services scheduled.



