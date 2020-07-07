1/1
TREVA MARY ROLES
TREVA MARY ROLES Treva Mary Roles, long time resident of Henderson, Nevada, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Services will be conducted at Palm Eastern Mortuary on Friday, July 10th. Visitation is at 9:00am; Service at 10:00am. Treva arrived with her parents, Louis and Kay Smith in 1952. She met and married her husband Ralph the same year. They were owners of the Rummel Motel of the Las Vegas Strip and were very active in the bowling community. She was a member of the Women's Club at Sun City Anthem and active playing Mahjong in the community. Treva actively shared her faith in Jesus Christ, walking a life dedicated to her Savior. She attended Trinity Temple, Central Christian and Green Valley Christian Church. She is survived by a loving family of three sons, Ralph, Craig & Jim and their wives Pamela, Susie, and Heidi. Grandchildren are Keeley (Adam) Morrell, Kyle (Shanice) Roles, Crystal (Michael) O'Malley, Chase Roles, Nick (Katrina) Roles, Cody Roles, Tyler Roles and Kyle Roles. She was blessed with seven great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Ilene Lundquist and Joan O'Leary.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jul. 7, 2020.
