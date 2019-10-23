Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
The Crossing
7950 W. Windmill Lane,
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Send Flowers
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
The Crossing
7950 W. Windmill Lane
Las Vegas,, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for TRINA ROBOLLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

TRINA ROBOLLO


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
TRINA ROBOLLO Obituary
TRINA ROBELLO Trina Kapiolani Lee Robello June 22, 1959- August 29, 2019 Trina Robello was preceded in death by her father, Wallace Lee, Sr.; mother, Shirley Lee; and brother, Nicolas Lee. She is survived by her husband, Steven K. Robello; father, Nick Muna; children, Joseph Silva, Jr., Jacob Silva, Ryne Robello, Damien Tsukiyama, Jennifer Lam, Jeanette Cruise, Jack Nguyen; grandchildren Aleina Silva, Jacob Silva, Breanna Garnier, Skylar Garnier, Noah Cruz, Jayla Lam, Baylee Lam, Ella Lam and Jacelynn Nguyen; siblings, Denise Lee, Wallace Lee, Jr., Jason (Melina) Lee, Nathan Lee, Eugene Lee, Alex Muna, Shane Muna, Kelly Muna and Candace Muna. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 26, followed by Visitation with family from 2:30-4:30 p.m., both at The Crossing, 7950 W. Windmill Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89113.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of TRINA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.