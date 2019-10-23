|
TRINA ROBELLO Trina Kapiolani Lee Robello June 22, 1959- August 29, 2019 Trina Robello was preceded in death by her father, Wallace Lee, Sr.; mother, Shirley Lee; and brother, Nicolas Lee. She is survived by her husband, Steven K. Robello; father, Nick Muna; children, Joseph Silva, Jr., Jacob Silva, Ryne Robello, Damien Tsukiyama, Jennifer Lam, Jeanette Cruise, Jack Nguyen; grandchildren Aleina Silva, Jacob Silva, Breanna Garnier, Skylar Garnier, Noah Cruz, Jayla Lam, Baylee Lam, Ella Lam and Jacelynn Nguyen; siblings, Denise Lee, Wallace Lee, Jr., Jason (Melina) Lee, Nathan Lee, Eugene Lee, Alex Muna, Shane Muna, Kelly Muna and Candace Muna. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 26, followed by Visitation with family from 2:30-4:30 p.m., both at The Crossing, 7950 W. Windmill Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89113.