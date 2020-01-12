|
TROY ALLEN TRUSSELL Troy Allen Trussell passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on November 30, 2019 at the age of 56. Troy was born in Stuttgart, Arkansas on February 6, 1963 to his late parents Gary and Judy Trussell. He graduated in 1981 from The High School of the Performing and Visual Arts in Houston, TX where he achieved the highest honors and levels of performance. Troy began his career performing throughout the Midwest in musical theater productions and regional dance companies and soon after moved to Las Vegas where he quickly was recognized as one of the most talented stage performers in the entertainment community. Throughout his career while in Las Vegas which spans over 30 years, Troy performed as a dancer, dance captain and performance director in numerous production shows including Jubilee, Siegfried & Roy, Abracadabra and Spellbound. Troy also performed with many celebrity headliners as a part of their production cast, among them was his favorite, Ann Margaret. Troy continued his career off stage in the Las Vegas entertainment industry as Company Manger, Resident Choreographer and Associate Producer for many years with Dick Foster Productions which included shows in Las Vegas and throughout the world. Troy currently held the position of Associate Producer with Epic Creative Productions. Troy is survived by his sister Robin Trussell whom he lovingly referred to as his "rock" and one niece Taylor. Troy was a true gentleman who was kind and elegant with a bright smile, quick sense of humor who always had a kind word or heartfelt gesture for friends and strangers alike. His love for life was contagious. Troy will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Acknowledgements and Condolences may be addressed to Robin Trussell, 5706 Crockett Creek Court Houston, TX 77059. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 12:00 noon on Saturday, January 25th at Bali Hai Golf Club, Cili. 5160 Las Vegas Blvd. S, Las Vegas, NV 89119.