TROY SIRAT Troy Irama Sirat, 22, of Las Vegas, passed away and his remains were found on March 31, 2019 (Troy had been a missing person since July 6, 2016). He was born November 19, 1996, in Ravenna, Ohio, and was a 18 year resident of Nevada.



Troy will be remembered as a genuine friend to many.



He had a love for life and making others feel good through his kind, gentle, and often funny demeanor.



Troy had many accomplishments in his 19 years: To say he loved music is an understatement...



as he spent most of his days drumming in some sort of fashion, and taught himself many other percussion instuments as well. He also enjoyed longboarding, swimming, and mountainbiking. Troy was also a graduate from SWCTA class of 2015, Web Design & Broadcast Programs.



He was preceded in death by his brother Jay Sirat; grandparents, Abdullah and Ileta Sirat, and James and Delores Albright; great-grandparents, Donald and Dorothy Lusk, and Ernie and Jane Albright.



Troy is survived by his father, Robb Sirat; mother, Alisa Sirat; sister, Brittany Luna (brother-in-law Jacob Luna); and sister, Emily Sirat.



A memorial service to honor the life of Troy will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019



at 10 AM followed by a celebration of life at 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 10070 Azure Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89149. Read More Listen to Obituary