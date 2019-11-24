|
TY HILBRECHT Former Nevada State Senator Norman Ty Hilbrecht Esq., 86, passed away on November 19, 2019 with his loving wife Mercedes by his side, leaving behind a legacy of family, love, honor and integrity. His passing was after a long battle with Parkinson's disease while at Las Ventanas at Summerlin Skilled Nursing facility. Norman was born on February 11, 1933, in San Diego, CA to Norman Titus Hilbrecht and Elizabeth (Lair) Hilbrecht. His family moved to Nevada when he was a young boy. He graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1952. After high school, Norman continued his education at Northwestern University and graduated Cum Laude in 1956 with a Bachelor of Arts. He graduated from law school at Yale University in 1959. Norman served his country as a Judge Advocate General (JAG) Captain in the U.S. Army. He was admitted to the Nevada Bar in 1959 and was a practicing attorney in Nevada for more than 50 years. Norman was proud to be a Nevadan and was a very civic minded individual. He served the people of Nevada with distinction. His lifetime career included: Nevada State Assemblyman 1966-1973 (Minority Leader 1971-1972), Nevada State Senator 1974-1978. Norman founded and partnered at the Hilbrecht & Jones law firm 1962-1969, this firm expanded to Hilbrecht, Jones, Schreck & Bernhard 1969-1983 where he served as President of the firm. In 1983, he founded the Norman Ty Hilbrecht & Associates law firm. Additional positions held by Norman in serving the State of Nevada and Clark County include: membership of the Clark County Democratic Central Committee 1959-1980 & 1st Vice Chairman 1965-1966, President of the Clark County Legal Aid Association 1964, the Nevada Legal Aid Defender Association 1965-1983, Nevada Trial Lawyers-Vice President 1966, State Bar of Nevada-Chairman for Administrative Law 1991-1994 & 1996, President of Nevada Arbitration Association 1984-1985, member of the State of Nevada Legislative Committee for the American Association of Retired Persons 1991-1994, Western Regional Assembly as Ombudsman and Nevada Supreme Court Settlement Judge 1997. He served as counsel for many companies including: Union Pacific Railroad, Local 1285 International Association of Firefighters, American United Health Care, New England Life, Northwest Transport, Sands Trucking, Searchlight Nugget & Skyline Construction to name a few. Additionally, he was a lecturer at the UNLV William S. Boyd School of Law. Norman married the love of his life, Mercedes (Sharratt) Hilbrecht in October 1980. Together in 1983, they founded Norman Ty Hilbrecht & Associates. The firm emphasized Administrative law, Business & Agency Practice, Estate Planning Protection and Appellate Advocacy. His firm received accolades in the "Bar Register of Preeminent Lawyers" and "Best Lawyers in America" publications. Norman & Mercedes enjoyed traveling. Some of their favorite places were Germany, Paris, Hawaii, Sedona, Arizona and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. A most notable and memorable trip was when they flew on the Concord to London and toured the countryside with dear friends. They returned to the U.S. aboard the Queen Elizabeth 2. Fond memories include cruising with friends of the Mercedes Benz Club of America; which Norman & Mercedes were co-founders of the Las Vegas branch of the club 30 years ago. Other travels included Russia, Alaska and a very memorable trip to Istanbul, Turkey where their travel group all survived a terrible earthquake. So many more happy days and years were shared with dear friends who contributed to Norman & Mercedes' happiness together. He was a long standing member of the Las Vegas Rotary Club and past President of the Las Vegas Rotary Foundation, long standing member of the Las Vegas Elks Lodge #1468 and member of the Air Force Association Thunderbird Chapter #189. Norman Ty Hilbrecht is preceded in death by his parents, Norman Titus & Elizabeth Hilbrecht. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Mercedes Hilbrecht; stepson David (Patricia) Deuel; brother Felix Hilbrecht; niece & nephews; cousin Gene Sharratt; and daughter Bonnie Jean Duval & grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at Palm Southwest Mortuary, 7979 W Warm Springs Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89113 on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at 2PM. In lieu of flowers the family requests any donations be made in his honor to: Southern Nevada Public Television (Vegas PBS), 3050 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89121 (702) 799-1010, www.VegasPBS.org or Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd, Kanab, UT 84741 (435) 644-4817 www.bestfriends.org. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the loving friends who supported them during Norman's extended illness. Additionally, a special thank you is extended to the caring doctors, nurses and care assistants at the Las Ventanas at Summerlin Skilled Nursing Facility. "Surely goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever" Psalms 23:6