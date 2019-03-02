Ursula Elizabeth Carrison, 81, passed away February 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. Born in Berlin, Germany, she arrived in Las Vegas via Paris, France as a Bluebell Showgirl under the guidance of Madame Bluebell to perform in the famous Lido de Paris at the Stardust in 1959. It was there she met and married Albert F. Carrison in 1960 and went on to a build a family together at their home, Rancho Elegante. She served as president of the Nevada Lariettes, riding in many Helldorado parades and volunteering for the Nevada Kidney Foundation. She was the epitome of “It's better to give than to receive”.



Ursula was preceded in death by her loving husband Al Carrison and her parents, Josef and Elizabeth Schmid of Bonn, Germany. She is survived by her sister, Renate; her three children, Yvonne and Albert of Southern California and Andrew of Las Vegas; grandchildren, Alex, AJ, Adler, Aidan, Andrew and Austin.



We will miss her incredible spirit as she lived life to the fullest in her unique grand style....always reminding us that “Life is not a dress rehearsal!”



Service will be held at St. Joseph Husband of Mary Roman Catholic Church on Friday, March 15 at 10:00 a.m. Read More Listen to Obituary