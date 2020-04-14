Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for VAL MOONIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VAL MOONIN


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VAL MOONIN Obituary
VALERIE MOONIN Valerie Moonin, age 73, of Henderson, Nevada, died peacefully on April 9, 2020. Born in 1946 in Trenton, New Jersey, she graduated from Syracuse University and received her Master's Degree in Educational Administration from the University of Illinois. Her jobs included teaching as well as working for various community newspapers. She loved to discuss the stock market with family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Ronald Moonin and her daughter Carin Moonin. She was close and loved by her brother in law Marshall Moonin of Chicago and her cousin Randy Sutton of Las Vegas. Services will be private. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, 3400 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21218.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VAL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -