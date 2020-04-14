|
VALERIE MOONIN Valerie Moonin, age 73, of Henderson, Nevada, died peacefully on April 9, 2020. Born in 1946 in Trenton, New Jersey, she graduated from Syracuse University and received her Master's Degree in Educational Administration from the University of Illinois. Her jobs included teaching as well as working for various community newspapers. She loved to discuss the stock market with family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Ronald Moonin and her daughter Carin Moonin. She was close and loved by her brother in law Marshall Moonin of Chicago and her cousin Randy Sutton of Las Vegas. Services will be private. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, 3400 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21218.