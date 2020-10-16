Valdean Joann Kouretas, age 79, of Las Vegas, NV and San Jose, CA passed away peacefully with her family by her side in Las Vegas, NV on Monday, October 5th, 2020.
Valdean Kouretas was born September 1, 1941 in Dallas, Oregon to her parents Daniel and Margaret Friesen. Valdean was one of 10 siblings. She is preceded in passing by her sister, Naomi and brother, Raymond. She is survived by her brothers, Loyal and Alton and her sisters, Bonnie, Joyce, Patricia, Diane and Marlene.
Valdean moved to San Jose, CA in the 1960's where she met the love of her life and husband of 42 years, Nicholas James Kouretas. Together they raised their family In Saratoga, CA for the next 40 years. In 2004, Nick and Valdean moved to Las Vegas, NV to join their two sons and begin a new chapter in their lives.
When it came to her family, they were her everything. She loved her family more than words will ever express. Her love was unconditional and unwavering leaving an impression on our hearts that will live for eternity.
Valdean was the literal definition of a real show stopper, she was one-of-a kind. When she entered the room, you had no choice but to look at her heavenly glow. She was a beautiful woman from the inside out. She was loved and respected by so many. If you were lucky enough to sit with Valdean you quickly realized you were sitting with someone truly special. Valdean loved to share her experiences, her life stories were ones you could listen to for hours. She has left a hole in so many hearts that will never be filled. Valdean was as independent as they came, she lived and loved life to the absolute fullest. Even her last day on earth was lived her way and on her own terms.
Valdean is survived by her sons, Demetrious and Daniel, daughter-in-laws, Amanda and Brianna and her four precious grandchildren Nicholas, Alexandra, Christian, and newest grandchild Kyla.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Valdean's name to the National Kidney Foundation
. www.Kidney.org
Services will be private.