VALERIE ANNE CAMPBELL 1936-2020 Valerie A. Campbell, 83, passed away peacefully in her sleep in a Las Vegas hospital on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Valerie was born in a tiny cottage in Balmaghie, Kirkcudbrightshire, Scot- land, on December 12, 1936, to Robert and Isabella Marshall, and began a life of world travel and adventure. She survived Nazi bombs in London during the Blitz, and just after World War II, a stormy ocean voyage brought Val to Canada when her family emigrated. The 50s found her back in England where she fell in love with a U.S. Airman, Albert Campbell. They married in 1958 and began the adventure of raising a daughter and two sons during a hectic Air Force career that included homes in 10 states, as well as Bermuda and England. In the 70s they were in Saudi Arabia, where Al worked for Lockheed and Val was a DoD civil servant, and where they met an awesome group of U.S. expats who are close friends to this day. In 1980 they began a 17-year stretch in Upland, California, where Val helped all 3 kids leave the nest. Al & Val had already visited Mexico, Greece, Spain, Scotland, England, and Switzerland by the time they retired to Las Vegas in 1997 to gamble full-time. But Valerie pried herself away from the poker machines over the next 23 years to keep traveling, with visits to Canada, England, the Isle of Man, Spain, and Hawaii and to see family in 12 other stateseventually hitting 44 states in all. Val was a voracious reader, a timid driver, a tap-dancer (yes!), and patient enough to put up with 62 years of marriage to a Republican. She was a strong woman, sister, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many. Valerie is preceded in death by her sister June, and survived by her younger sisters Marilyn and Roberta, by her loving husband Al, and by her three children, Steven, Karen, and Kevin, and their families, including three grand-children and a great-grandchild. Valerie is thoroughly loved and will be missed around the world. If you would like to send flowers, please send them in her name to your local first responders and nurses. For donations in her name, please pick your favorite 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization.