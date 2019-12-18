|
VALERIYA SLYZKO Valeriya Anatoliivna Slyzko, age 48, passed away tragically November 26th 2019 in a plane crash on Gass Peak north of Las Vegas along with her husband Greg Akers and mother Nina Victorovna Morozova. Valeriya was born in 1971 in Kadiivka City, Ukraine. She moved to Dallas, Texas in 1997 and married Greg in 1998, where they lived till moving to Henderson, Nevada in 2003. Valeriya worked for the United States Postal Service processing office where she had many friends where all say they were blessed to have known her. She was known as a very kind person who always had a smile, who loved everybody, defended everybody and never had a bad word to say about anyone. Valeriya is survived by her father in law, William Akers; brother in law Jeff Akers and sister in law Terry Akers, nephew Jack Akers, her beloved Chihuahua puppies Billy, Heidi, and Olav; and many, many friends who will miss her immensely. Mass will be held for Valeriya at 10:00 am, Friday December 20th 2019 at St Peter the Apostle, 204 South Boulder Hwy, Henderson Nevada and Memorial Service on Saturday December 21st 2019 at 2:00pm, at Davis Funeral Home, 6200 South Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, Nevada.