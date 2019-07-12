On Wednesday, July 3, 2019, Valliera (Val) D. McGuire-Myers, loving wife and mother of three



daughters, passed away at home surrounded by family, at the age of 77.



Val was born on November 22, 1941 in Las Vegas, NV to Robert P. and Sada M. (Willis)



Hampton. She graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1959 and in 1973 received her R.N.



from San Bernardino Valley College. She worked at Sunrise Hospital, in ICU/CCU, Cardiac



Rehabilitation and the Cath Lab, in Las Vegas, for most of her nursing career. She was married



to Lester Edward McGuire and they had three daughters, Lisa, Amanda and Christen. She was



later divorced, and in November of 1991 was remarried to Marvin Myers. They were in a loving relationship for nearly 40 years.



Val loved her work as a nurse, and especially working with the crew in the cath lab at Sunrise



Hospital. She formed lifelong friendships with those she worked with there. She had a passion



for baking and her pies and carrot cake were the star of every potluck and family gathering. She



also loved to spend time traveling. She and her husband Marvin visited many places around the



globe, but nothing could take the place of home and family and her beloved dogs. She loved her



children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Everyone loved to be at “Grammy’s.” She



spoiled them all with her love, food and generous nature. She also loved and spoiled her dogs,



and Sparky (the latest), was with her at the end.



Val was preceded in death by her parents, Robert P. and Sada M. (Willis) Hampton, brothers



Robert (Bob) Hampton, Eugene Hampton and Paul Hampton, and sisters Leta Vreeland and



Velva Hinderks.



She is survived by her husband Marvin Myers, three daughters, Lisa Grande, Amanda Caudron



and Christen McGuire-Legler (David), sisters Lois Harrris and Bonnie Barron, grandchildren,



Alanna Trodick, Jordan Trodick (Bianca), Cody Grande, Zachary Grande, Katie Grande,



Maddison Jaggers, Dalton Jaggers, David Legler and great-granddaughter Aysling Rae



Trodick.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Community of



Christ Church 5401 W. Oakey Blvd. at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made



in her name to Outreach International, 112 W 18 th St, Kansas City, MO 64108, or the



Society for the Prevention and Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).



Please see the Facebook page of Val McGuire-Myers for full obituary, Celebration of Life, and donation information.