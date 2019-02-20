Home

Palm Southwest Mortuary
7979 W.Warm Springs Rd.
Las Vegas, NV 89113
(702) 260-0770
VANESSA NALEPA
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Palm Southwest Mortuary
7979 W.Warm Springs Rd.
Las Vegas, NV 89113
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Palm Southwest Mortuary
7979 W.Warm Springs Rd.
Las Vegas, NV 89113
1983 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
VANESSA NALEPA Obituary
VANESSA NALEPA Vanessa Marie Nalepa, age 35, of Las Vegas, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. She was born February 28, 1983, in Hayward, CA. Vanessa graduated from Sacramento State University with a Bachelor's Degree in Education. She became an elementary school teacher for the Clark County School District, where she taught for 12 years and was recognized with the Distinguished Star award twice. Most recently Vanessa taught 1st grade at the K-12 Virtual Academy in Las Vegas. She enjoyed soccer, volleyball and running. Vanessa ran track in high school, and completed the Rock-N-Roll Marathon, the Summerlin Half Marathon, the Desert Dash Half Marathon and a Biathlon. She enjoyed playing board games, especially Boggle. Vanessa also enjoyed traveling. Her new passion was her seven month old son, Davis. Vanessa was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Norberto and Esperanza Aragon. Survivors include her husband, Frank; son, Davis; her parents, Jamie and Brenda Aragon; sisters, Tania and Presley; brother, Jamie; her maternal grandmother, Josephine Jones; and Gizmo, the family dog. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Fri., Feb. 22, with services following, both at Palm Southwest Mortuary, 7979 W. Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89113.
