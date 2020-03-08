Home

POWERED BY

Services
First African Methodist Church
2450 Revere St
North Las Vegas, NV 89030
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
First African Methodist Episcopal Church
2446 Revere St.
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
First African Methodist Episcopal Church
2446 Revere St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for VERLIA HOGGARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VERLIA GRICE DAVIS HOGGARD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VERLIA GRICE DAVIS HOGGARD Obituary
VERLIA GRICE DAVIS HOGGARD With deep sorrow we announce Mrs. Verlia Grice Davis Hoggard, former Director of Clark County Social Services, passed on February 20, 2020. Born in Little Rock, Arkansas to the late Toy & Lillian Grice, she was the youngest and last surviving sibling to Geleve Grice, Georgine Russell, Ernestene Givan, Toy Grice Jr., Dr. Charlie T. Grice, and Ruby Massingale. Mrs. Hoggard graduated from Dunbar High School in 1953 and AM&N College, now the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff (UAPB) in 1957. She also attended the USC Gerentology Center. She taught in Mound Bayou, Mississippi before her marriage to Rev. Edward Davis. They moved to California and relocated to Las Vegas in 1962, where she began her illustrious career in social work. After 32 years as the Director of Welfare, she retired in 2003. She was married to J. David Hoggard until his death. A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the First African Methodist Episcopal Church, 2446 Revere St. Reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the scholarship funds of Top Ladies of Distinction, Links, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and Safe Nest.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VERLIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -