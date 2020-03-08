|
VERLIA GRICE DAVIS HOGGARD With deep sorrow we announce Mrs. Verlia Grice Davis Hoggard, former Director of Clark County Social Services, passed on February 20, 2020. Born in Little Rock, Arkansas to the late Toy & Lillian Grice, she was the youngest and last surviving sibling to Geleve Grice, Georgine Russell, Ernestene Givan, Toy Grice Jr., Dr. Charlie T. Grice, and Ruby Massingale. Mrs. Hoggard graduated from Dunbar High School in 1953 and AM&N College, now the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff (UAPB) in 1957. She also attended the USC Gerentology Center. She taught in Mound Bayou, Mississippi before her marriage to Rev. Edward Davis. They moved to California and relocated to Las Vegas in 1962, where she began her illustrious career in social work. After 32 years as the Director of Welfare, she retired in 2003. She was married to J. David Hoggard until his death. A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the First African Methodist Episcopal Church, 2446 Revere St. Reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the scholarship funds of Top Ladies of Distinction, Links, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and Safe Nest.