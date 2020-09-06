VERNE MARY VELARDO Verne Mary Velardo, 93, passed peacefully at her home August 19, 2020. Born November 30, 1926, Verne and her family moved to Las Vegas in 1956. A 64-year resident, she loved her city and always said it was good to her family. Verne was active in Patent-Teacher Associations at St. Anne and St. Joseph schools when her children were young. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, playing cards and visiting with her girlfriends. She was a wonderful friend. Later in life she loved playing Bingo till the wee hours of morning and was a regular at parlors around town. Verne's legacy is her gift of hospitality. She was a great cook and a charming hostess. With her pretty red hair, ready smile and hardy laugh, Verne was always up for company and everyone was welcome. Any visitor to her home could count on fresh pound cake, her famous pizzelles or sweet rolls and a hot cup of coffee. Above all, Verne was dedicated to her family and friends. She will be missed by all who loved her. Verne is preceded in death by her husband, Mike; her son, Bill (Mary Becker); three brothers and one sister. She is survived by daughters, Michaelyn Sutherland (Ed) and Mary Swisher (Marty); grandchildren Lara, Christina, Michael, Jacob and Joseph; great grandson Benjamin Velardo. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, burial will be private. Donations in Memory of Verne Velardo may be made to Nathan Adelson Hospice, 4141 University Center Drive, Las Vegas, NV. 89119.