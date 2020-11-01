Vern passed away peacefully at his home in Henderson on October 16, 2020. He was born June 5, 1936 in Reno Nevada to Vernon Durkee Sr., and Marguerite Durkee and grew up in Reno. He graduated from Reno High School before attending the University of Nevada, Reno where he graduated with a Business degree. He proudly served in the U.S. Army as a Tank Unit Commander. Upon discharge from the military, Vern joined his father at Durkee Travel Bureau in Reno. He loved to travel and he traveled the world. He relocated to Las Vegas in 1995 and began his long career in real estate. Vern was an avid sports fan and enjoyed golfing with his dear friends and enjoying adventures with his devoted wife Patty and their numerous friends. He was loved by many and will be remembered as a humble, kind and generous man. He was a great light in this world that will be missed by all who knew him. He was devoted to his family, friends and church. He is survived by his loving wife Patty, son David, daughter Danielle, sister Sharon Cluever, nephew Jeff Arbogast, grandson David Anthony, Patty's children Lori, Patrick and Chad, Patty's grandchildren, great grand children, Patty's siblings Jack, Jeanne, Ed, Linda (John) and his beloved dog Charlie. He and Patty enjoyed a beautiful marriage and relationship for 25 years. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations made in his name to the charity of choice
. No services scheduled.