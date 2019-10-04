Home

Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
For more information about
VERNON COLLINSWORTH
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
the family home
VERNON COLLINSWORTH


1944 - 2019
VERNON COLLINSWORTH Obituary
VERNON COLLINSWORTH Vernon 'Dale' Collinsworth, born January 19, 1944, son of Elda Glenn and Florence Frampton Collinsworth, Ravenwood, MO, passed away at home, in Henderson, September 29, 2019. Dale taught business classes at Postville, Iowa High School, before becoming CEO for Chamber of Commerces in Grinnell, IA; Marshall, MN; Columbus, NE and Waterloo, IA. Dale worked in Franchise Support for PostNet and customer service for CarMax in Henderson. Dale is survived by his spouse, Judith; son Michael Dale; daughter-in-law Sheila Ann and granddaughter Sadie Marie of Las Vegas; sister, Donna Sue Nelson (David) of Raven-wood, and their family. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life from 5-7 p.m., Mon., Oct. 7, at the family home. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.palmeastern.com
