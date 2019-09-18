|
VERNON HAROLD BURK Vernon Harold Burk, 88, born December 5, 1930 in Sturgis, SD to Harold and Mertie Burk, went home to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ September 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Matthew Hill. Those who will cherish his memory and legacy are his wife of 68 years, Anna Darlene Burk; children, Dianna (Paul) Denman, Karen (Michael) Johnson, Jacqueline (Richard) Walker and Michael (Lisa) Burk; grandchildren, Janet Denman, Anna (Sven) Gustafson, Katherine (Stewart) Harvey and Jennifer (Matthew) Zischke; and great-grand-children, Ian, Harriet, Walker, Hazel and Asher. Vernon's professional life began as a sheet metal worker in Casper, WY. In 1963 he moved his family to Boulder City, to take a position with the Clark County School District. Working 30 years in the facilities and transportation departments, he ultimately served as the Assistant Superintendent of Facilities and Transportation Services until his retirement in 1993. Upon his retirement, he engaged in a number of activities supporting the community of Boulder City. However, his true vocation in life was to share his love of Jesus with family, friends and others who crossed his path. His one true desire in life was to reflect the nature of a loving, holy, and righteous Godto share the joy of Christ. Memorial services will be at 1:30 p.m. Sun., Sept. 29, at the Boulder Creek Golf Course Pavilion, 1501 Veterans' Memorial Drive, Boulder City, NV 89005. Memorial donations may be sent to Samaritan's Purse or World Vision.