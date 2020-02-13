|
VERONA THOMPSON Ella Verona Gustafson Thompson, 78, passed away peacefully at her home in Cedar City, UT February 7, 2020. She was born September 8, 1941, in Driggs, ID to Victor Leon and Ila Gertrude Harriman Gustafson. She was the fourth child of six. Verona was preceded in death by her father, Victor; her mother, Ila; her brothers, Theron Gustafson and Terry Gustafson; and her sisters, Lasca Schofield and Vicki Gustafson. She is survived by her brother, George Gustafson; Teresa (Chad) Turner; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Fri., Feb. 14, at Southern Utah Mortuary, 190 N 300 W, Cedar City, UT 84720. Additional visitation will be 10-10:45 a.m. Sat., Feb. 15, with services following, both at the Hillcrest Ward chapel, 2830 W Cody Drive, Cedar City, UT. Interment will be in Caliente City Cemetery, NV, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.