VERONIQUE (VIVI) BLAKE Veronique (Vivi) Blake, born April 28, 1963, passed peacefully Aug. 2, 2019 at the age of 56. She was born in Detroit, to William E. Johnson Sr. and Monique Johnson. She graduated from Billerica High School in Billerica, MA. She is survived by her beloved children: sons, Ronald and Dexter Blake, and daughter, Alexus Blake. She is also survived by her only sibling, brother William E. Johnson, Jr.; and a granddaughter, Samahria Washington. She will also be missed by a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nephew and friends both here in America and abroad in Luxembourg.