Home

POWERED BY

Services
Affordable Cremation and Burial Service - Las Vegas
2127 W. Charleston Blvd.
Las Vegas, NV 89102
(702) 464-8560
For more information about
VERONIQUE BLAKE
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for VERONIQUE BLAKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VERONIQUE (VIVI) BLAKE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VERONIQUE (VIVI) BLAKE Obituary
VERONIQUE (VIVI) BLAKE Veronique (Vivi) Blake, born April 28, 1963, passed peacefully Aug. 2, 2019 at the age of 56. She was born in Detroit, to William E. Johnson Sr. and Monique Johnson. She graduated from Billerica High School in Billerica, MA. She is survived by her beloved children: sons, Ronald and Dexter Blake, and daughter, Alexus Blake. She is also survived by her only sibling, brother William E. Johnson, Jr.; and a granddaughter, Samahria Washington. She will also be missed by a host of Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nephew and friends both here in America and abroad in Luxembourg.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VERONIQUE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now