VICKI ANN ECKER Vicki Ann Ecker, 74 of Henderson, was born in Adrian, Michigan, August 23, 1945; she passed away June 26, 2020 in St. Rose Hospital due to complications of cancer. She was the sole daughter of the late Don and Viola June Eisch. She lived her early life in Michigan and graduated from Adrian High School in 1963 and the University of Michigan in 1967. Before moving to Las Vegas, she lived with her former husband Howard Ecker in New York City, where she worked at Columbia Medical Center. After moving to Las Vegas, she worked in various positions in chemistry and quality assurance at Stauffer, the USEPA, Lockheed, and APTIM before retiring in 2014. In her earlier years, Vicki was an avid member the Las Vegas Ski and Sports Club, with her longtime friend "Skier Craig." During her off time, she traveled extensively to countries on the continents of Europe, Central America, Asia, Southeast Asia, Africa, and Australia. She will be sorely missed by her cousin, Brenda Chrisman of Brighton, Colo.; and her friends, Sherrell Paulson, Ingrid and Leon Sankey, Lynne Bloomquist, Barbara Hamrick, Val Luiz, Judie Richards, Darby Porter, Erin Aguirre, Marianne Reeves; neighbor, Kathy Cherry; and her friends of over forty years, Paul and Thalia Wilcox. Vicki's most beloved feline, "Sweetie Pie", will be cared for in Vicki's home by her friend and companion of over thirty years, David Youngman. A Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15 with Inurnment following at 12 p.m., both at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123.