VICKI JEAN SPOONHOUR Vicki Jean (VJ) Spoonhour, 63, of Las Vegas passed away late Thursday evening. She was a native of Odebolt, Iowa though she resided in Las Vegas at three separate times in her life. She is survived by her sisters Becky Ellinger of Fort Collins, CO and Cynthia McWhirt of Omaha, NE. She also had two stepsons: Jay Spoonhour of Charleston, IL and Stephen Spoonhour of Overland Park, Kansas. Vicki was married to Charlie Spoonhour from 1987 until his death in 2012. The two shared a love of music and animals and Vicki's life was devoted to rescuing and rehabilitating injured animals. A great deal of her time was spent working with and volunteering for the Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, UT. VJ was a lifelong sports fan and was especially passionate about Nebraska Cornhuskers football, St. Louis Cardinals baseball and since 2017, Golden Knights hockey. In lieu of flowers, Vicki would ask that you visit Bestfriends.org and make a donation to the Best Friends Animal SanctuaryOr better yet, drive there and adopt a pet.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 6, 2020.