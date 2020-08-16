VICKI WASHINGTON Our Beloved Vicki passed away on August 1, 2020, Vicki was born on May 26, 1960. She is the daughter of James Washington and Helen R. Boger. Uncle's Jimmy & Ronnie, Aunt Patsy & Patty. Siblings, Helena D Black, James Washington, Keith Washington, Hubert Hannon, Fleta Krebs, Calvin Black Rose Jr, Candi Boger, Mia Washington. Vicki is survived by her children La-Trae Washington, Morgan Stayton, Kelly Greene and Alexis Greene. Grandchildren Seancory, Honey, Meiyli, Kisslyn, Kashman, Fancy, Ayden, Kelly Jr, Kingston and Kali.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Aug. 16, 2020.