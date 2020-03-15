Home

Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
12:30 PM
Boulder City Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel
VICKIE LYNN HENRY


1956 - 2020
VICKIE LYNN HENRY Obituary
VICKIE LYNN HENRY April 15, 1956 February 16, 2020 On February 16, 2020 Vickie Lynn Henry lost her battle with metastasized cancer passing peacefully with family by her side. As true to Vicki's nature she fought hard up until the day she passed. While Vicki was fighting her cancer, she would make her days as normal as possible. She devised ways to do daily task from a wheelchair without the ability to stand. As she would say, "do things smarter not harder." Even with her disabilities and pain she would always make the best of each day bringing a smile to everyone she was in contact with. She is survived by her Husband of 47 years, John Henry; her Son, Samuel (Leah) Henry; her Daughter, Stefanie (T.J.) Webster; Grandson, Seth; sister-in-law, Carolyn Hunt and Jim; her friend (sister,) Sherrie; her mother, Arlene; her nieces and nephew, Candi, Marcie, and Steven; numerous great nieces and nephews; and by her numerous friends, who she considered family, from Housing and Urban Development and the Social Security Disability Review Board. Services will be at 12:30 p.m. Fri., March 20, at the Boulder City Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel.
