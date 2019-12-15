Home

VICTOR MURRAY Victor Murray, 96, passed away October 12, 2019, at a local Las Vegas facility. He was born in Oakland, CA. He served in the USA Army. After discharge from the Army he worked in California, Utah, Idaho, and Washington in a career of linotype operator. He chose to retire in Nevada with his late wife, Virginia. He is survived by three daughters and one son-in-law, Rich and Rachel Haynes, Vickie Murray, and Kristina Murray, nine grandchildren Jessica Jones, Amanda Becker, Rawnie Ruegner, Rechelle Miner, Cody Leer, Levi Leer, Markus Leer, Joshua Murray, And Dustin Murray. Great grandchildren include Mason, Beckett and Tenley Jones, Addison Becker, Wally and Teddy Miner, Kyla Cox, Mya, Reese, and Benjamin Murray. He has one great, great granddaughter, Cove Cox and one sibling, Jerry Farman, and nieces and nephews. Victor was proceeded in death by his wife, Virginia Murray and one son, Mark Murray. In keeping with his request, there was no service.
