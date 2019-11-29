|
VICTORIA "TORI" LOPEZ PADILLA Sister Victoria "Tori" Lopez Padilla, boarded the glory train bound for Heaven at Mountain View Hospital, November 24, 2019. She was born October 25, 1968 to Jamesella Kountz and the late Terry Ruben Cunningham in Toledo, OH and confessed her hope in Christ at an early age after moving to Las Vegas. Tori graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1986 in Long Beach, CA and was married to Angel Lopez Padilla. She was employed at Lutheran Social Services. She was a Christian who vehemently sought the Lord in her way, as one of her favorite Scriptures is Matthew 19: 16-17, (King James Version). Tori is survived by her husband, Angel; three sons, Edward, Eric (Tiffany) and Eldrion; three grandchildren, Samantha, Jayden Philip and Zayden Rey Coulson; her mother, Jamesella Kountz Proctor; two brothers, Dexter Kountz (Jaime) and Henry M. Proctor (Shavon); sister, Adamaris Torrez Proctor; four aunts; two uncles; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Services will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., Nov. 30, at Progressive Community Church of God in Christ, 1141 Hart St., Las Vegas, NV 89106.