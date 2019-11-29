Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Progressive Community Church of God in Christ
1141 Hart St.
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for VICTORIA PADILLA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VICTORIA LOPEZ "TORI" PADILLA


1968 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VICTORIA LOPEZ "TORI" PADILLA Obituary
VICTORIA "TORI" LOPEZ PADILLA Sister Victoria "Tori" Lopez Padilla, boarded the glory train bound for Heaven at Mountain View Hospital, November 24, 2019. She was born October 25, 1968 to Jamesella Kountz and the late Terry Ruben Cunningham in Toledo, OH and confessed her hope in Christ at an early age after moving to Las Vegas. Tori graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1986 in Long Beach, CA and was married to Angel Lopez Padilla. She was employed at Lutheran Social Services. She was a Christian who vehemently sought the Lord in her way, as one of her favorite Scriptures is Matthew 19: 16-17, (King James Version). Tori is survived by her husband, Angel; three sons, Edward, Eric (Tiffany) and Eldrion; three grandchildren, Samantha, Jayden Philip and Zayden Rey Coulson; her mother, Jamesella Kountz Proctor; two brothers, Dexter Kountz (Jaime) and Henry M. Proctor (Shavon); sister, Adamaris Torrez Proctor; four aunts; two uncles; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Services will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., Nov. 30, at Progressive Community Church of God in Christ, 1141 Hart St., Las Vegas, NV 89106.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VICTORIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -