VICTORIA YATES Victoria M. Yates (Burns), 79, known as Vicky by all, passed away March 21, 2019. She was originally from Norfolk, VA and San Diego. Vicky always had a smile to share, or a story to tell. She would light up any room, dancing her way into everyone's hearts. She was loved and will always and forever be in our hearts. Vicky was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Yates Jr. (Butch.) She is survived by her three children, Jackie, Theresa, and Henry; her grandchildren Holly, Ashley and Sean; her great- grandchildren, Aidean and Gyllianne; and her sister, Janet. Services will be 3-7 p.m. Sat., March 30, at McDermott's, 2121 Western Ave A3, Las Vegas, NV 89102. Burial will be April 1, at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Dr., Boulder City, NV 89005.