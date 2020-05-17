Vidoje Nikolic
1926 - 2020
A loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, uncle, cousin, and friend. Vidoje passed away at 93 in Las Vegas, NV, April 29, 2020. Born September 30, 1926, Dobro Polje, Montenegro. Vidoje was educated at Monastery Ostrog and served his country during WWII as young Partisan soldier. In 1961 he married Radmila Kaludjervic and for 59 years they forged an unbreakable partnership and loving family life. In 1965 he moved to America to pursue a better life for his family. He had many adventures and careers in his 93 years, most notably as a restaurateur in Cleveland, OH. Vidoje retired and moved to Las Vegas in 1985.

Vidoje was a hard-working man, one of honor, duty and generosity, always ready to help a friend or family member. In later years, Vidoje's greatest pride and joy was his grandkids.

Vidoje Is Survived By Wife Radmila, Daughters Tanja and Mia, Sons-in-law Philip and Pavel, Grandkids; Nicholas, Noah, Sophia, Ava. Nephews/Nieces; Milutin, Rade, Slobo & Families. Milos, Zjelka, Michelle & Families. (Sestric/Sestricne) Ljubo, Blagota, Miroslav, Ljubica, Natasha & Families.

(Tazbina) Kaludjerovic & Markovic Families. Cousins; Rajko, Marko, Mike, Danny Nikolic & Families. Kumovi & Friends. Services will be held Monday, May 18, 2020, 9am-10am Viewing / 10am Service, at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV, (Masks & Social Distancing Required). 89123,

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
MAY
18
Service
10:00 AM
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
7024648500
