Vince Silvestri, long-time resident of Las Vegas and pioneer member of this city's casino operations, passed away peacefully, July 11, 2019. Born in Vandegrift, PA, May 19, 1927, one of ten children of Angeline and Vincent Silvestri, Sr., he moved to Las Vegas in 1951. He obtained employment at the Club Bingo, which later became the Hotel Sahara, followed by management positions at the Flamingo, International, and Stardust Hotels. He subsequently engaged in casino development efforts in Mesquite, NV.



Among the many neighbors, business associates, and classmates he befriended over the years, special mention is extended to Anthony Marchiana ("Marsh"), Jimmy Granata, and Jack Froncek. Many others, too numerous to mention, attest to Vince's constant generosity and fatherly assistance.



He is survived by former wife, Phyllis, four children, Guy, Sharon, Vinnie, and Jimmy, five still-living siblings, John, Charlie, Louie, Patti, and Henry, and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Preceding him death are siblings, Ray, Ceci, Selena (Fitzgerald), and Armand.



His greatest legacy was keeping together the large family that was his. Read More Listen to Obituary