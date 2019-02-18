VINCENT ANDERSON Vincent "Sam" Michael Anderson passed away February 10, 2019, in Las Vegas. He was born September 18, 1954, in Cedar City, UT, to Kenneth Domingo Anderson and Geneva (Jake) Anderson. Vincent graduated from Rancho High School in Las Vegas. He went on to graduate from the Community College of Southern Nevada as a welder. In 1978, Vincent married Melba (Ibanez). He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Geneal, Jeanette and Georgina. Vincent is survived by his two boys, Michael and Samuel of Las Vegas; his brothers, Curtis and Kenny of Las Vegas, and Ken Curtis of New Mexico; sister, Kadie of Las Vegas; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat. Feb. 23, with services following, both at Palms Mortuary, 1325 N. Main St., Las Vegas, NV 89101. Vincent's body will then be transported to the Las Vegas Paiute Tribal Multi-Purpose building, 1316 Sackett St., Las Vegas, NV 89106 where there will be an all-night sing from 5 p.m. to Sunrise. Followed by burial at the Las Vegas Paiute Tribal Cemetery, 1 Paiute Dr., Las Vegas, NV 89106. Read More Listen to Obituary