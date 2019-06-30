VINCENT BENNEMAN Vincent P Benneman passed away May 30, 2019. He was born November 28, 1933, in Philadelphia. Vincent had two sisters and two brothers: Marion, Budd, Joseph and Claire. Vincent served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Ammen DD527 from 1952-1954 in the Korean War. He met my lovely wife, Angie, in 1954, and they were married April 16, 1955. They had three wonderful children: Angeline, Marie and Vincent. Vincent drove a beer truck and joined the Teamsters Local 830. The family then moved to Las Vegas in 1964, where Vincent transferred to the Teamsters Local 14. He worked for Anderson Dairy from 1964 to March of 1970. Vincent was elected Trustee for the Local 14 in 1966 and on April 1, 1970, he went on to work for Local 14 full time. He then transferred to Local 631 on May 1, 1987. Vincent retired December 21, 1987 and joined the Teamsters Retiree Club. He was elected President of the Retiree Club and served for three years. Services will be at 10 a.m. Mon., July 08, at Saint Francis de Sales Parish, 1111 Michael Way, Las Vegas, Nevada 89108.