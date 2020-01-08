|
|
VINCENT J GIAGNI Husband, father, grandfather, veteran, and friend to many! Sadly, with the passing of Vincent J Giagni, CDR USN Ret, 3 generations of one branch of "Vincent" Giagni's came to an end on 11/21/19. Born 1/8/31, Vince was the son of Vincent & Lucia Giagni. Vince was a music lover, an accomplished accordion player, husband to Catherine, and father to Vincent Jr, Mitchel, Edward, and Derek. At age 20, Vince graduated college, met and married the 'love of his life', and joined the Navy to "see the world", but more importantly, built a world around his wife and 4 sons. After completing officer's training in 1952, he shipped off as a Mid-shipman on the USS Cole. With a degree in accounting, he found his niche as a Comptroller in the Navy's Supply Corp. In 15 short yrs, he rose to the rank of Commander. Stations included, Sasebo, Japan, Philadelphia, PA, Lakehurst, NJ, Alameda, CA, and Brooklyn, NY, and an active tour during the Korean conflict. Vince served with distinction and honor, but at age 40 left the Navy for a career in private sector. In 1972, Vince landed a highly coveted position with the Nevada Gaming Control Board and made his final move to Las Vegas. He spent the next 18 yrs as a Special Investigator Agent. He made many friends and was highly respected within Vegas's unique gaming industry. After two full 20 yr careers and only being 60, Vince opted for a life of leisure by moving to Summerlin and took full advantage of retirement life. Along with acquiring the moniker 'golf pro', he and Catherine travelled on numerous occasions to Mexico, Canada, and several countries throughout Europe, but the highlight of their travels was meeting the Rome Giagni's! Towards the end, Vince was in his element with some of life's simplest things like enjoying 'wildlife' in his backyard, escapes to Laughlin, or his infamous "morning run" to the Suncoast. However, let it be forever remembered his greatest joy & pleasure was adoring his beautiful partner of 67 yrs! Dad, we will miss you more than all the seconds in 88 yrs (2,775,168,000), and more than all the fabulous experiences we shared, lessons you taught us, and unconditional love and patience you demonstrated time and time again. LOVE FOREVER Catherine, Mitchel, Ed, Derek, aunt V, cousin Vinnie and so many other friends & family around the world whose lives you've touched, and yes...made laugh often!!! Services will be private.