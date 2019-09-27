|
VINCENT JOSEPH BETKE, JR. Vince Betke, 76, of Las Vegas, passed away September 10, 2019, with his children by his side. One of three children, Vince was born October 20, 1942 in Flint, MI. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a Vietnam veteran. In the late 60's Vince moved to Las Vegas and was a dealer at several Las Vegas casinos before opening The Yesteryear Mart in 1977. Vince loved hunting for old "treasures" at flea markets and estate sales and was an integral part of the Antique community in Las Vegas for more than 40 years. Vince loved to travel and made lifelong friends everywhere he went. He was generous and kind and loved a good joke. He enjoyed stand up comedians, making people laugh, and playing with his grandchildren. He will be missed around the world by family and friends alike. He is survived by his children Michael and Autumn; his grandchildren Lauren, Michael and Lindsay; and his sister Pauline Buckel. He was preceded in death by his sister Mildred Parker.