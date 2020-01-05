Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for VINCENT NAPOLITANI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VINCENT REGINALD NAPOLITANI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VINCENT REGINALD NAPOLITANI Obituary
VINCENT R. NAPOLITANI Vincent R. Napolitani, age 76, passed away on Dec. 23, 2019 in Las Vegas, at his home accompanied by his wife Connie. Vince was born in Atlantic City, NJ and relocated to Vegas at 8 where he resided until his departure. He had one brother, Frank; one son from a previous marriage, Joey; and two daughters, from his current wife of 38 years, Fallon and Jami. Vince was a proud 1962 graduate from Bishop Gorman HS. He spent his earlier years working as a craps dealer at Caesars Palace while also investing in real estate. He was gifted with an innate ability to self teach where he mastered carpentry, built and repaired computers, and fixed just about anything. Post retirement he spent majority of his time at home talking about politics, watching westerns, and reminiscing about old Vegas. He was a man who knew a lot about everything. Though he portrayed a nonchalant exterior, inside laid a very warm heart. He was a great father, husband, grandpa, planner and above all a trustworthy and moral soul. He is loved dearly by his family and close friends. Heaven gained an angel that day.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VINCENT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -