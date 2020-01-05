|
|
VINCENT R. NAPOLITANI Vincent R. Napolitani, age 76, passed away on Dec. 23, 2019 in Las Vegas, at his home accompanied by his wife Connie. Vince was born in Atlantic City, NJ and relocated to Vegas at 8 where he resided until his departure. He had one brother, Frank; one son from a previous marriage, Joey; and two daughters, from his current wife of 38 years, Fallon and Jami. Vince was a proud 1962 graduate from Bishop Gorman HS. He spent his earlier years working as a craps dealer at Caesars Palace while also investing in real estate. He was gifted with an innate ability to self teach where he mastered carpentry, built and repaired computers, and fixed just about anything. Post retirement he spent majority of his time at home talking about politics, watching westerns, and reminiscing about old Vegas. He was a man who knew a lot about everything. Though he portrayed a nonchalant exterior, inside laid a very warm heart. He was a great father, husband, grandpa, planner and above all a trustworthy and moral soul. He is loved dearly by his family and close friends. Heaven gained an angel that day.