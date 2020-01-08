|
VINCENT S GIAGNI (Vince Jr) On 10/11/19, it was time for the 1st of 4 sons to Catherine & Vincent Giagni to join their beloved Grandmother in a place of eternal peace & tranquility. However, now that Vince Jr. and 'Granny' are back together again, that place may not be all that peaceful. Although Vince was only 66 yrs. old, he lived a great deal more in 66 years than most of us will in 100! Vince will be remembered as the man with a child's heart who played life's games fast, furious, and to the fullest...with no regrets. Memories of Vince are centered around and unfortunately end with cars. Vince's love of cars started in high school where he graduated as 1 of 2 Valedictorians. After attending 2 years at OSU in pre-med. studies, he returned home and was intrigued by the gaming industry. He ultimately pursued a career as a dice croupier and became one of Vegas's best dealers. With his work friends & speed boat, Vince frequented Lake Mead often and was an awesome water skier when he wasn't catching air snow skiing. He was the 1st of 4 boys to get married, but may have taken the phrase "mans best friend" too literally and ultimately settled for one of his greatest loves, Sabrina, his beloved Chow her love was unconditional and never wavered when the "chips were down". In retirement, Vince returned to his role as #1 son who adored his parents and helped in any way he could during their golden years. Unfortunately, a car accident took him from his family: Vincent Sr & Catherine; Mitchel & Irene, April, Michael; Edward & Jane, Chelsea; Derek & Jeane, John-Paul, Gina; Audrey, Stephanie, and all the friends he touched with kindness, patience, and child's heart of gold! Brother, we all will miss you as we continue our drive through life, but we find peace in knowing that you arrived at your final destination in a car. Services will be private.