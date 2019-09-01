|
VIRGINIA COCUCCI-POTTER Virginia F. Cocucci-Potter (Genie) was born June 30, 1961 in Las Vegas and joined His Heavenly Father August 14, 2019. She was a ballet dancer, she helped at her father's shoe store, and was a food server. She was an extraordinary mother, nana, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Genie is survived by her six children, Serafina (Max) Sanchez, John (Stephanie) Potter, Jacqueline (David) Rushlow, Brieanna Potter, Brian Potter and Christian Potter; 13 grandchildren; her sisters, Sandra Colehour and Mona Lisa Junco; and her brother, George Cocucci. She is now with her brother, Anthony Cocucci; and her mother and father, Ingrid and Serafino Cocucci. With that being said she was genuine to a fault, a real tiger at heart (or lion) and yet she sugar coated nothing. Her extensive eye to finding the beauty in anything she found. She was a unique spirit who brought smiles to any one she came into contact with. She left an unforgettable impression. She was by far loved by many and will being greatly missed. You beautiful, strong, nurturing and dark gypsy lady that we called our mother. Love always and forever. Please join us for the celebration of an unforgettable soul at 5 p.m. Sat. Sept. 7. Please email [email protected] or call 702-682-2676 for details.