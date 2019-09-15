|
VIRGINIA "GINNY" EWING Virginia "Ginny" Ewing, 73, passed away peacefully, September 1, 2019 at St. Rose Hospital after a short fight with lung cancer. Ginny had a passionate love for crafts, wine making and cooking. She spent her leisure time traveling, going to casinos and Broadway-type shows. She was a loving family person and dedicated friend. She is survived by her daughters, Shelly Lopez, Kimberly Vian and Brenda Vian; and loving brother, Jerry Gamin. Her pride and joy was not only her daughters and brother, but also her niece, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Celebration of life will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at Community Lutheran Church, 3720 E. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89121.