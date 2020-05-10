VIRGINIA GRONDWALSKI It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Virginia Marie Grondwalski, 77, of Las Vegas, Nevada on April 26, 2020. She was born to parents Elaine and Bill Bedont, on 06/15/1942 in Jeannette, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Jeannette High School in 1960. Virginia worked as a Data Specialist for 14 years. after 14 years of service she retired from UMC. Virginia met Chris Grondwalski in 1960. They married in 1962 in Clarksburg, West Virginia. Together they raised 5 children: Chris jr, Jodi, Wendi, Jamie and William. She had 6 grandchildren: Ellie, Jack, Nick, Sam, Haylee, and Elena. She will be missed. God saw you getting tired And a cure was not to be So he put His arms around you And whispered "Come to me." With tearful eyes we watched you As you slowly slipped away And though we loved you dearly We couldn't make you stay. Your golden heart stopped beating Your tired hands put to rest God broke our hearts to prove to us He only takes the best.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store