VIRGINIA HULETT Virginia Hulett passed away peacefully September 23, 2019 at home. She was the oldest of six children born to Mark and Madeline Eckert, Nov. 1, 1921 on All Saints Day. A military wife, her Family was transferred to Nellis Air Force Base and she continued to reside in Las Vegas for 68 years. Virginia hit the jackpot of life living her just shy of 98 years with great health and mind, acting on her own advice, keep your body active and use your brain. She was no stranger to life's challenges. She lost loved ones "before their time" including her first Grandchild, her daughter Sandy at the age of 24 and her own Mother at Virginia's age of 17 yet she welcomed her new Family members with an open heart, a grand smile and without bitterness. She learned early how to take care of herself and her Family. Family is what mattered most to Virginia and she continued to be a steadfast rock for generations to come. Ever present when called upon for need, she gave selflessly and never asked for anything in return. She is the epitome of Strength and Grace. Her eras are a testament to a life well lived. With her gift of time, she experienced all of life's offerings. The triumphs, the tragedies. The laughter, the sadness. The celebrations, the disappointments. A full embodied journey always marching forward with kindness. Her years were filled with more good days than bad and they were handled with integrity and a gentle demeanor. May we all walk the same path as Virginia. She is an inspiration. Dear Sweet Gramacita, you will be missed. Visitation will be 5-8 pm.m Wed., Oct 2. Services will be 2-3 p.m. Thu., Oct. 3. Burial to follow, all at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89123.