VIRGINIA MAXINE LARSEN Virginia Maxine Larsen, passed away on July 19, 2020, at the age of 100 years young. She was one of the kindest and most loving people you could have ever met, never saying a bad word about anyone. She was born in Bozeman, Montana, May 16, 1920, to Arrios Marble and Mable Marble. Her life from the time she was an infant through her teenage years was living on the Flying "D" Ranch located in Gallatin Gateway, Montana. She was always talking about her time and life on the ranch and how much fun it was. After high school, her parents moved to Livingston, Montana, and she went to work at Wilcoxson's Ice Cream and Confectionary. There she learned how to "dip-chocolates" and also met the love of her life. Her future husband, Grover Larsen, was a young mechanit working at Gateway Motors, the local Ford Dealership. He would make a point to stop in and see her while she was working the soda counter. They dated for a while but that got interrupted by WWII, and the young man was sent to the South Pacific for four years. Virginia moved to San Francisco and worked as the secretary for the president of the Mark Hopkins Hotel. Toward the end of WWII, she moved back to Livingston and upon Grover's return from overseas, they continued to date until they married on June 6, 1948. Out of that marriage, they had two sons Dennis and Frank. The family lived in Livingston with Virginia working at Livingston Hardware as an accountant, and Grover working at the local Buick dealership as a salesman. In 1959, the family moved to Texarkana, Texas to build an A &W Root Beer Stand. They worked day and night in that business for one year before deciding in January 1961 to sell and move to Las Vegas, Nevada. Both Virginia and Grover went to work for the Clark County School District, Grover in transportation and Virginia as an elementary school secretary. There she met the man that she would work with her entire career of 22 years, Mr. Neil Twitchell. She would go on to open three new elementary schools, J. T. McWilliams, J. M. Ullom and Gene Ward. She retired in 1982; and she and Grover enjoyed many years of retirement together. Between going to the Showboat, Sam's Town and watching their two little granddaughters, they had full-time jobs. Grover passed in May 2002, and Virginia was trying to fill her days when she asked if we knew where she could get a part-time job. She decided to volunteer for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Southeast Area Command. A 4-hour-a-week job turned into about 30-plus-hours-a-week, and she loved every minute of it. She continued to stay busy with sewing, listening to old music, dancing, playing Bingo, not to mention, becoming a real Golden Knights Fan and loved playing Keno at Green Valley Ranch. There she acquired the nickname "Keno Queen". Everyone loved her personality and that she brought a bright light to the room. At the time of her passing she was a resident of Merrill Gardens Siena Hills Community and had been there for over four years. We will always remember the wonderful staff at Merrill Gardens for the exceptional care they provide for her from day one. In her final weeks, she was under the care of Nathan Adelson Hospice, which was terrific in caring for her and her family during that time. Virginia was proceeded in death by her parents, Amos and Mable, and her husband of 54 years Grover. She is survived by sons Dennis (Brenda) Larsen and Frank Larsen (Hazel Hill), two granddaughters, Jennifer (Jon) Kalisvaart and Allison (Aaron) Cuoco, five great-grandchildren, Maddie, Charlotte, Sophie, Molly and Corbin. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to Nathan Adelson Hospice, the American Lung Association
or the charity of your choice
