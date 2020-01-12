Home

POWERED BY

Services
W.H. Mays Mortuary
1221 James Brown Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
706-722-6401
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Mary's On the Hill Catholic Church,
1420 Monte Sano Ave,
Augusta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for VONDA QUINN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

VONDA LEE QUINN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
VONDA LEE QUINN Obituary
VONDA LEE QUINN QUINN, Vonda Lee - Educator & future Hall of Fame women's basketball coach trans-itioned at the age of 68 at her home in Las Vegas, NV surrounded by her family. She is survived by her loving sisters Melody Denise Kenner (Thomas) & Angelus Marie Abraham (Marshall); and devoted nieces Nichelle Marea Protho & Traci Angelus Browne (Rosh), & nephew Brian Thomas Kenner (Sylvie). Funeral services will be at St. Mary's on the Hill Catholic Church Augusta, GA, Saturday, January 18th at 1pm. A Las Vegas memorial will also be held in February.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of VONDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -