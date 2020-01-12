|
|
VONDA LEE QUINN QUINN, Vonda Lee - Educator & future Hall of Fame women's basketball coach trans-itioned at the age of 68 at her home in Las Vegas, NV surrounded by her family. She is survived by her loving sisters Melody Denise Kenner (Thomas) & Angelus Marie Abraham (Marshall); and devoted nieces Nichelle Marea Protho & Traci Angelus Browne (Rosh), & nephew Brian Thomas Kenner (Sylvie). Funeral services will be at St. Mary's on the Hill Catholic Church Augusta, GA, Saturday, January 18th at 1pm. A Las Vegas memorial will also be held in February.