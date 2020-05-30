W. BUCKY HOWARD JR On Sunday, May 16, 2020, W. "Bucky" Howard Jr. loving husband, father, and legendary casino gaming executive lost his battle with stage four cancer at the age of 81. Bucky was born on August 21, 1938 in Phenix City Alabama to W. Buck Sr. and Alice Howard. He was born into gaming; his family owned and operated an illicit casino in Alabama. Legend has it he started working in the casino at age 6. He graduated from Auburn University on a baseball scholarship where he was a star player. Bucky moved to Las Vegas and started as a dealer at The Sahara on his 21st birthday. He then spent many years of his career at The Las Vegas Hilton where he created the world's first 24 hour baccarat pit. Later, Bucky was offered a position he couldn't pass up and moved to Atlantic City, New Jersey to lead the opening of the Golden Nugget. The competitive environment in Atlantic City at that time really brought out the best in him. He worked for several resorts including the Tropicana, the Showboat, and Trump's Castle and Taj Mahal. He became the Pied Piper of Atlantic City as everyone who wanted to be somebody in the casino business wanted to be like Bucky. Working his way up from a dealer to President and COO of multiple properties shows his strong work ethic and love of the business. He always said you have to treat all people nice and fair and never talk down to them; and that is how he led his life. He was a true animal lover who spent many weekends with his wife at dog shows and caring for their desert tortoise. Bucky told the best stories about gaming, old Vegas, and baseball. Everyone that met him was captivated by his adventures and hoped to one day be like him. Out of all of the positions he held, the title of father was his favorite. He was a family man who would do anything for his loved ones. He was known by everyone to always be positive, uplifting, and full of life, and that is always how he will be remembered. Bucky was preceded in death by his father W. Buck Sr., his mother Alice, and sister in-law Debra Jo. He is survived by his wife Trenna, his three children Jeff (Shannon), Terane (Kelly), and Bucky III (Jessica), his brother Mike, his grandsons Whitman and Preston, granddaughter Leah, Brother In-laws Douglas and Edward, Sister In-laws Jackie, Dawnie, and Verna, and many nieces and nephews. A large celebration of life will hopefully be held at the end of August when it safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that you make a donation in support of Nevada Ballet Theatre's Future Dance Education and Outreach Programs in memory of W. "Bucky" Howard. Please use this provided link: https://secure.donationpay.org/nevadaballet/IMOBucky.php
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 30, 2020.