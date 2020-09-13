WAH YOU "BILL" FONG Wah You "Bill" Fong, 95, left us on August 24th, 2020. He was born in a small village near Taishan County, Guangzhou China in December 1925. Bill came to America with nothing and learned how to cook starting at his uncle Wing Won's restaurant Wing's Café in 1953 located at #6 Fremont Street inside the Overland Hotel. In 1963 he went to work at Fong's Garden where he became the head cook and part owner. He married Doris Skiles Fong in 1963. Together, they opened Shanghai Tea Room in 1977, a Chinese American restaurant located inside the Mayfair Drug Store at 15th & Fremont. They moved to the Huntridge Drug Store in 1987, and retired in 2006. Bill is survived by Marilie Auger, Michaela Fong-Adams, Marenda Mariano, William Fong, Jerry Rector, Alvin Rector, Cathy Riccio, Debbie Bradley, 9 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held on September 18th 2020 at Palm Mortuary 1325 N. Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89101. Public viewing is from 11am 2pm and the funeral service is at 2pm.