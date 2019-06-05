WALTER ARNOLD Walter Roy Arnold, 92, passed away peacefully at home, in Las Vegas, May 30, 2019. Born March 27, 1927, in Cortez, CO, one of eight children, all deceased. He grew up farming and ranching before serving in World War II. In 1961 Walt moved his family from Cortez to Las Vegas, retiring to Overton in 1989, moving back to Vegas in 2014. Walt was a lifetime member of the Faternal Order of Eagles, serving as president 1979-80. Walt is survived by his sons, Lee and Doug (Vicki) of Las Vegas: daughters, Paula (Charlie) Simmons of Overton, Bobbie Traughber, of Ridgecrest, CA, Pam Christie and Donna Pence of Pahrump; 19 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Fri., June 7. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Sat., June 8, both at Bunker's Mortuary, 925 Las Vegas Blvd N. Las Vegas, NV 89101. Burial is at noon at Eden Vale Memorial Park, 1216 Las Vegas Blvd., N, Las Vegas, NV 89101. A reception to follow at the Arnold residence. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Walter to The Gideons International. Read More Listen to Obituary