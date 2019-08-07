|
Walter DeCarlo of New York died peacefully on July 29, 2019 in Northern Westchester Hospital. He was born in New Haven on October 27, 1935 to the late Antonio DeCarlo and Teresa Banchieri DeCarlo Foschini. Walter thrived in the Las Vegas gaming community. He was the father of Lisa DeCarlo (Steven Immerblum), Walter Jr. and David DeCarlo. Brother of Rosemarie DeCarlo, Francis Foschini and the late Antoinette George, Ann Maire Bacon, Joanne Claire, Judith Ann and Albert DeCarlo. Grandfather of Amanda and Amber Immerblum. As great great uncle he had many beloved nieces and nephews.
The Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. New Haven, CT was in care of Walter's arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to . Share a memory and sign Walter's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Services previously held.