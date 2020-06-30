WALTER RAY SARGENT Walter Ray Sargent, age 78, of Las Vegas Nevada, passed away, Weds. June 24, 2020. He was born, July 7th 1941 in Wisner, LA. He was the eldest of eight children born to Edward SR. and Nettie Sargent. He retired from Caesars Palace where he was a Craps dealer for over 30 years. He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 brother Edward Jr. He is survived by his loving wife Joyce; 2 daughters, Linda Sargent and Cheryl Walker (Scott); 1 stepson Sean Kinsey; 2 grandsons DeMaureo Sargent (Shindona) and Ernest Wilbert, 1 grandaughter Chontiara Russum (Patrick), 1 step granddaughter Shaylen Kinsey, and 3 step grandsons, Bryce, Jaden and Sean Kinsey. 6 brothers and 1 sister, Elworth (Marjorie), Elmer (Sherrie), Percy, Betty and Rodney (Stephannie), all of Las Vegas NV., and Glen Sargent of Wisner, LA. Viewing will be from 10AM-12PM with services following, both at Palm Downtown Mortuary, 1325 N. Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89101.