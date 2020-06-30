WALTER RAY SARGENT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share WALTER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WALTER RAY SARGENT Walter Ray Sargent, age 78, of Las Vegas Nevada, passed away, Weds. June 24, 2020. He was born, July 7th 1941 in Wisner, LA. He was the eldest of eight children born to Edward SR. and Nettie Sargent. He retired from Caesars Palace where he was a Craps dealer for over 30 years. He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 brother Edward Jr. He is survived by his loving wife Joyce; 2 daughters, Linda Sargent and Cheryl Walker (Scott); 1 stepson Sean Kinsey; 2 grandsons DeMaureo Sargent (Shindona) and Ernest Wilbert, 1 grandaughter Chontiara Russum (Patrick), 1 step granddaughter Shaylen Kinsey, and 3 step grandsons, Bryce, Jaden and Sean Kinsey. 6 brothers and 1 sister, Elworth (Marjorie), Elmer (Sherrie), Percy, Betty and Rodney (Stephannie), all of Las Vegas NV., and Glen Sargent of Wisner, LA. Viewing will be from 10AM-12PM with services following, both at Palm Downtown Mortuary, 1325 N. Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89101.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palm Downtown Mortuary and Cemetery
1325 North Main St
Las Vegas, NV 89101
7024648300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved