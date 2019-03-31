Home

WALTER REAGAN
WALTER REAGAN JR. Walter Cleveland Reagan Jr., 98, peacefully passed away in Las Vegas, March 18, 2019. Walter Reagan was born March 10, 1921, in Miami, OK, to his parents, Walter and Sylvia Reagan. He served in World War II with the Navy Armed Guard. In 1947, he married Isabelle Scott. The Reagan's lived in San Diego, Calif. and he worked for Challenge Cream and Butter Association until 1965. Walter earned accreditation in Certified Property Management and worked various Property Management and Housing Authority positions in California and Nevada before retiring to Las Vegas in 1989. Mr. Reagan was involved with the Institute of Real Estate Management, Veteran's groups, the Elks and Community Lutheran Church after retiring. He also enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson which he rode until his 90th birthday. He is preceded in death by his wife, Isabelle; his sisters, Helen Brown and Fern Lancaster; and his daughter, Deborah Reagan. Mr. Reagan is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Yvonne Reagan, of Sacramento, CA; and two grandchildren, Michael Reagan, of Rocklin CA, and Alicia Reagan, of Rouge River, OR. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Friday, April 5, at Community Lutheran Church, 3720 E. Tropicana Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89121.
