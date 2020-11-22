1/1
WALTER SCHNEBLE
1936 - 2020
WALTER SCHNEBLE Walter Joseph Schneble, age 84, of Las Vegas, a retired sales manager, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 in Las Vegas. Born September 2, 1936 in Dayton, Ohio, he had lived in Las Vegas for the past four years. Mr. Schneble worked for Corning, Inc. for more than 25 years, retiring in 1994. He was preceded in death by his wife, Karen, in 2018. Survivors include his daughter, Stephanie Randles; grandson, Sean Randles, Jr.; and siblings, Barry (Sharra D'Amico) Schneble, Joyce (Michael) McKale and Nick (Cheryllynn) Schneble. A rosary service will be at 6 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020. A memorial service will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, all at Palm Southwest Mortuary, 7979 W. Warm Springs Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89113. Ennichement will take place at Palm Valley View Cemetery.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
