Walter (Walt) Steven Glenn was born in Birmingham, Alabama on January 31, 1940 to Marion Watson Glenn and Willie H. Nesselqueist. He was the second of three children.Walter left home at the age of 17 and joined the United States Air Force on February 4, 1957. After the completion of his 4 year Air Force tour, he made Las Vegas his home. He joined the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in 1961. He rode motors for 9 years. He worked his way up to Detective. He retired in March of 1991.He met his wife, Carla, while bowling in a policeman's league. It was love at first sight, and within a few months, they were married, allowing him to become the father of her three children, Laura, John, and Robert, whom he later adopted. He had two sons from a prior marriage, Johnnie Steven and Marion Walter.Walt was an active member of the Zelzah Shriners for over 50 years. A year after he retired from the Metropolitan Police Department, he decided to get his insurance license and began an almost 20 year career selling insurance.Walt enjoyed several hobbies throughout his life including golf, scuba diving, fly-fishing, photography, and grilling. He shared his love of scuba diving with two of his granddaughters, Miranda and Kristen, and his love of fly fishing with his grandson Justin and his granddaughter's husband Garrett. He also enjoyed taking fishing trips to Cabo San Lucas and Zihuatanejo, Mexico as well as taking his boat to Lake Mead, Panguitch Lake, and Lake Mohave.He is preceded in death by his parents Marion and Willie, his brother, David, and his sons Johnnie Steven and Robert.Walter is survived by his loving wife Carla; daughter Laura; son John and wife Robynne; son Marion Walter and wife Denise; his grandchildren Miranda and husband Garrett, Richard, Kristen, Justin, Makayla, and Darryl Jr. (DJ). He is also survived by his great-granddaughter Addison. Once Addison was born, he immediately gained a new best friend. He is also survived by his sister Sharon and her husband Reubin.Walter's love and care for each and every one of his family members will be treasured and missed immensely today, tomorrow and forever.In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made toInfinity Hospice Care of Las Vegas 6330 S Jones Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89118.Services will be private.