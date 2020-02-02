Home

More Obituaries for Walter Norwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter V. Norwood


1946 - 2020
Walter V. Norwood Obituary
Walter V. Norwood, age 73, died Thursday, January 23 at 12:45 a.m. at Summerlin Hospital. Born Dec. 6, 1946 in Des Moines, Iowa to Lyle & Derelle (Atkinson) Norwood, they moved to Las Vegas in 1958. He graduated from Western High School in 1965, earned his B.S. from Arizona State University in 1969, then received his law degree at Cal Western School of Law before moving back to Las Vegas. He served the state of Nevada as a deputy attorney general, a municipal court judge, and a civil law attorney for over four decades. He married his loving wife Kathy in 1969 and he was proud and determined to make it to their 50th wedding anniversary, which they celebrated last Thanksgiving, Nov. 28th, 2019. He is fondly remembered by those who knew him as an incredibly kind, generous, and warm person known for his wit and drawing ducks on anything within reach. He is survived by his beloved wife Kathryn (Taris), his son James, his daughter Karen, as well as his siblings Lyle & Linda Norwood. Services are pending.
